Clothing insecurity must be included in the inflation conversation

A recent front-page article (“With latest numbers, inflation shows no signs of relenting,” June 11) highlights the heightened struggles many American families are facing as consumer costs around the country continue to rise, particularly anxieties surrounding increased housing and food insecurity. Clothing insecurity is a need few talk about, but it must stand alongside these issues. It is another very real struggle facing parents and caregivers, as children shift their clothing needs from season to season, from school to summer.

Currently, about 1 in 3 children in Massachusetts ages 12 and younger lives in low-income or homeless situations. These children are likely to experience clothing insecurity, meaning that they do not have access to quality, appropriate clothing, which results in unfair barriers and disadvantages.