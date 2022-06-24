Divide within families runs deeper than mere party affiliations

Re “For families deeply fractured, a divisive summer begins” (Page A4, June 17): Many topics and belief systems that individuals within families previously kept to themselves were suddenly legitimized under the previous administration. Homophobia, racism, anti-immigrant sentiments, and many other prejudices were suddenly out in the open again. This new radicalized GOP has gone mainstream. So it’s not just that family members and friends had different politics. Rather, we came to realize that we had profoundly different beliefs that went way beyond mere party affiliations. In many families, people came to understand that those differences made respective members very different people, and in such a way that eventually that divide became too hard to bridge.

Melissa Gallinaro