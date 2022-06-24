Title IX’s strides viewed against impending slide over right to choose

It is amazing and wonderful to celebrate half a century of Title IX (“Title IX at 50: The initial journey meant the world,” Sports, June 23). Columnist Tara Sullivan quotes a woman who speaks about having “come of age” with other women, including her daughters, in the years following 1972. As a former coach and now-retired teacher, I was inspired to see what Title IX did for women’s athletics and for so many women’s dreams and aspirations.

So how is it possible now that the extraordinary stride forward of Title IX will almost certainly be countered by an extraordinary slide backward if, as expected, Roe v. Wade is reversed? Is this really the way to respect and to assure women’s progress in this new century? Is progress real, or can it only come with a terrible backlash against choice?