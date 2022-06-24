Home of the Week: Boston single-family near famous gardens comes with its own oasis

Year built 1935

This Roslindale home has excellent neighbors. But for those days when wandering around Arnold Arboretum or the Urban Wild is not in the cards, the home’s landscaped yard will do.

It certainly offers a respite from a long-day’s work in the carriage house. Built in 2001 on the site of a former garage, the 324-square-foot building offers private office space with a full bath, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, and a loft.

The carriage house as viewed from the backyard. Charles Shaw/Vis-Home

But the main event remains the 2,074-square-foot home. The foyer exudes warmth, thanks to the natural wood trim around the front door, on the ceiling, and especially on the stairs off to the left. The 15-foot-long foyer directs one straight ahead to the dining room, but on the right is the entry to the living room, a very comfortable space with a working wood-burning fireplace, crown molding, recessed lighting, four windows, and a wall of built-ins. The fireplace surround is brick painted white, but the mantel is wood.

The flooring on the first and second levels is refinished oak original to the home.

The focal point of the living room is the working wood-burning fireplace. Charles Shaw/Vis-Home









At the end of the 26-foot-long living room there are two doorways. One connects to the dining room, the other to a family room with eight windows. Off the family room, one finds a half bath with a porcelain pedestal sink and ceramic tile flooring, and a full glass door with panes that opens into a mudroom with coat racks and access to the landscaped backyard.

The living room, dining room and foyer have wide crown molding. In the dining room, the chandelier, a six-arm Crate & Barrel fixture, is made out of upturned bronze rods topped by candle-like bulbs. A table that extends to accommodate 10 sits under that light. A pair of French doors opens to the aforementioned oasis, a narrow deck and a large stone patio with three raised-planting beds.

Raised beds line the deck. Charles Shaw/Vis-Home

A peninsula with seating for three separates the dining room and the kitchen. It is part of a 16-foot-long quartzite and quartz countertop with a sink in the middle and a bookshelf at the tail end. The lower cabinetry is comprised of drawers with long nickel pulls. The upper cabinets are their vertically installed twins. The backsplash is subway tile in a basket-weave design. A pot-filler and a stainless steel hood accompany the five-burner gas cooktop.

The kitchen features a 16-foot-long counter with seating. Charles Shaw/Vis-Home

Sunlight is no stranger to the second-floor hallway: A pair of windows in the front of the house overlooks the long space, which connects the primary suite, two bedrooms, and a full bath with multiple outlets, recessed lighting, and a compact radiator. The double vanity has a Corian countertop that includes an extension shelf that runs over the toilet. The backsplash is ceramic tile, and the flooring is black-and-white ceramic tile.

Two bedrooms (156 and 169 square feet) share the bath. Each has a single-door closet and two windows.

The primary suite (187 square feet) comes with two windows, too, as well as a cast-iron radiator and two closets. The largest is a 40-square-foot walk-in with custom shelving and drawers.

The primary suite offers a walk-in closet with custom shelving and baskets. Charles Shaw/Vis-Home

The en-suite bath features a shower with a barn-style sliding glass door, a white subway tile backsplash, a slate gray ceramic tile shower pan, and two heads. One is a rain shower. The room offers recessed lighting, a ceramic tiled floor fashioned to look like slate with radiant heat, and a white cabinet with two wide drawers and a manufactured stone countertop.

The majority of the walk-out basement is given over to a woodworking workshop. There is also a laundry room and ample storage. The property, which is 0.12 of an acre, can fit four cars in its off-street parking.

A woodworking shop takes up a section of the basement. Charles Shaw/Vis-Home

Hannah Kantor of Jamaica Hill Realty in Jamaica Plain has the listing, which can also be seen at 6weldstreet.com.

