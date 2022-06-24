Agreement, for now: Aaron Judge, Yankees settle on $19 million deal for 2022

Judge can make an additional $500,000 in award bonuses: $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP.

Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks that ended on opening day, the sides split the difference between the proposed arbitration figures they exchanged on March 22: $21 million by Judge and $17 million by the Yankees.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series.

“Excited that that’s behind us and we can leave that portion of the show alone,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Advertisement

Telephone talks resumed this week, and the sides reached the deal just before they were to exchange written evidence they intended to present during a Zoom hearing.

The slugging outfielder is in the midst of perhaps his best season, batting .304 with a major league-leading 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games. On track for his fourth All-Star selection in seven big league seasons, he hit a game-winning single during Thursday night’s 7-6 come-from-behind victory over defending American League champion Houston.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Judge has helped power the Yankees to a major league-best 52-18 record, New York's best through 70 games since 1939 and the best among all big league teams since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. He also has shifted from right field to become the Yankees' primary center fielder.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 were admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout. Judge batted .287 with 39 homers and 98 RBIs last season.

Max Scherzer won’t pitch for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets righthander Max Scherzer will not be activated from the injured list and start the final game of the club’s series against the Miami Marlins Sunday.

Advertisement

“Nobody ever said he was,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before Friday’s game. “He was projected because of where he was. Talking to Max and talking to everybody, he’s making the progress he should be. Not where he needs to be. He’s getting closer.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since May 19 because of an oblique strain. The 37-year-old Scherzer, who signed a three-year, $130 million free agent deal with the Mets in the offseason, was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts before going on the injured list.

Scherzer made a rehab start at Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, throwing 65 pitches in 3⅓ innings. He allowed two runs, three hits, walked one, and struck out six, then traveled with the Mets to Miami and worked out at Mark Light Field on the University of Miami campus Thursday.

“He still might pitch Sunday for somebody, but it won’t be us,” Showalter said. “We’ll see how feels the next day or two to decide what happens next.”

Lefthander David Peterson will start against the Marlins on Sunday, Showalter said.

Blue Jays hitting coach suspended

Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martínez was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday for making contact with umpire Doug Eddings and what MLB termed unsportsmanlike conduct during the lineup cards exchange before Wednesday’s game at the Chicago White Sox.

Eddings called more than two dozen pitches outside the zone strikes in Tuesday’s game between the teams, according to multiple analyses of his performance behind the plate. Chicago beat the Blue Jays in 12 innings.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Martínez began serving the suspension when the Blue Jays played at Milwaukee on Friday night. A former minor league infielder, Martínez was hired by Toronto as a minor league coach in 2012 and joined the major league staff for the 2019 season.