Celtics select Alabama guard JD Davison in the second round of the NBA Draft

Just one week after their season came to an end with a Game 6 Finals loss to the Warriors at TD Garden, the Celtics on Thursday truly started preparations for next season, as they selected Alabama guard JD Davison with the 53rd pick of the NBA Draft.

Davison averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Crimson Tide as a freshman last season. He scored a season-high 20 points in the Crimson Tide’s December win over Gonzaga. Davison has excellent speed and athleticism, but he connected on just 30 percent of his 3-pointers.