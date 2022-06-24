Game 71: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are on the road for a three-game series in Cleveland beginning Friday. They have won four in a row and 16 of their last 20 to move to eight games above .500 for the first time this season.
The Guardians are playing just as well as they return to Cleveland off of a 7-2 road trip. They are 15-5 in June and are tied atop the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins.
Nick Pivetta will get start against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill on Friday night, while Josh Winckowski will match up against Shane Bieber on Saturday, and Rich Hill will take the ball against Aaron Civale on Sunday.
Here is a preview of Friday’s opener.
Lineups
RED SOX (39-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (7-5, 3.31 ERA)
GUARDIANS (36-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.77 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Quantrill: Xander Bogaerts 1-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-3, Rafael Devers 1-5, Jarren Duran 0-4, J.D. Martinez 3-6, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Trevor Story 4-12, Alex Verdugo 3-7, Christian Vázquez 1-2
Guardians vs. Pivetta: Austin Hedges 2-6, Amed Rosario 4-11, Myles Straw 0-2
Stat of the day: Red Sox starters have posted a 2.25 ERA (30 earned runs/120 innings pitched) with 109 strikeouts and just 26 walks in the last 21 games.
Notes: The Sox lead the American League in batting average at .258, with Xander Bogaerts (.335), Rafael Devers (.328) and J.D. Martinez (.326) in the top five. … The Red Sox have 15 home runs in their past 12 games. … Cleveland’s José Ramirez is hitting .301/.391/1.014 with 16 homers and has struck out just 21 times. … Pivetta is facing the Guardians for the first time. He is coming off back-to-back wins over the Oakland A’s and the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing a total of two runs in 15 innings. … Quantrill is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in two starts against the Sox, both last year.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.