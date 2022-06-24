Game 71: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are on the road for a three-game series in Cleveland beginning Friday. They have won four in a row and 16 of their last 20 to move to eight games above .500 for the first time this season.

The Guardians are playing just as well as they return to Cleveland off of a 7-2 road trip. They are 15-5 in June and are tied atop the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins.

Nick Pivetta will get start against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill on Friday night, while Josh Winckowski will match up against Shane Bieber on Saturday, and Rich Hill will take the ball against Aaron Civale on Sunday.