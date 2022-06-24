Aaron Judge and Yankees agree to $19 million deal, avoiding arbitration hearing

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and the Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series.

Unable to agree to a long-term deal in talks that ended on Opening Day, the sides split the difference between the proposed arbitration figures they exchanged March 22: $21 million by Judge and $17 million by the Yankees.

Judge can make an additional $500,000 in award bonuses: $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP.