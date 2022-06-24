Katie Ledecky extends record haul of medals, Aussies set mark at world swimming championships

Katie Ledecky extended her record haul of medals and Australia set a world record in the mixed 4 x 100-meter freestyle final at the world swimming championships at Budapest Friday. Ledecky, the American star, won the 800 freestyle final for the fifth time at the worlds to seal her fourth consecutive 400/800/1,500 triple at the event. It’s Ledecky’s 19th gold at a worlds and her fourth this week, including the 4 x 200 freestyle relay. ”Really good end to a great week,” she said. Her 22 medals are the most for a female swimmer in world championships history. Only Michael Phelps , who won 26, has more. Australia’s mixed relay team shaves two-100ths of a second off the record set by the United States at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, in July 2019.

Seeking to represent the United States in an international event after losing her berth in the Olympics last year, Sha’Carri Richardson suffered a stunning setback Thursday at the US track and field championships at Eugene, Ore., by failing to advance out of a preliminary heat in the 100 meters. Richardson came in fifth with a time of 11.31, far slower than the 10.85 she posted earlier this month while finishing second overall in the 100 at a meet in New York. The top-three finishes in the finals assure athletes of a place on Team USA for the world championships. That event, also to be held at Eugene’s Hayward Field, will take place next month. Richardson can still qualify for the worlds by finishing top three in the women’s 200 meters, the first round for which will unfold Saturday. She won the 200 at the New York meet in a time of 22.38.

Olympics

Women’s Nordic Combined out for 2026

Nordic Combined will remain the only Olympic event without women at the 2026 Winter Games. The International Olympic Committee decided not to add a women’s event on the skiing program at the Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Games in four years’ time. The long-term Olympic future of Nordic Combined was also put in doubt with no commitment to keep the men’s event in 2030 unless the IOC sees a bigger global audience and more countries sending athletes to compete.

Ukraine boycotts judo qualifying because of Russian involvement

Ukraine has begun a boycott of international judo events because the Russian team was allowed to compete as Olympic qualification began at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Judo is one of the few Olympic sports in which Russians can still compete, though they must do so without their flag and are officially representing the International Judo Federation. That goes against the wishes of the International Olympic Committee, which recommends excluding athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

