The NFL still has not concluded its investigation in Deshaun Watson discipline case

A decision regarding discipline for Deshaun Watson is still expected before training camp, though the league has yet to conclude its investigation and turn it over to a disciplinary officer, according to two people with knowledge of the case.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the investigation is ongoing. The Cleveland Browns open training camp July 22 for rookies with veterans due July 26.

Once the NFL completes its investigation, former US District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union, will review the findings to decide whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.