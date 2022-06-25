15-year Army veteran to oversee Medford’s veterans services

Medford recently announced the appointment of a new veterans’ services director.

Jeremy David Johns was selected by Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn to fill the vacant position. Johns, who assumed his new job in mid-June, is an Army veteran who served nearly 15 years and who has since served in a variety of veterans’ services roles, including for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the state of Florida, Manatee County, Fla., and Franklin County, Ohio.

As the head of Medford’s Department of Veterans’ Services, Johns is responsible for planning and carrying out programs to meet the economic and medical needs of veterans and their families and helping veterans apply for benefits.