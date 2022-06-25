Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A least bittern in the Town Beach marsh in Richmond, three sandhill cranes and a hooded warbler in New Marlborough, two merlins in Lenox, 16 red crossbills on Mt. Greylock, and two evening grosbeaks in Egremont.

The most notable reports last week included two black-necked stilts on Nantucket, a most unusual record of a Baird’s sandpiper on Plum Island, a royal tern at Race Point in Provincetown, a white-winged dove at High Head in Truro, and a scissor-tailed flycatcher in Chicopee.

Bristol County: A brood of hooded mergansers at Borderland State Park in Easton, and two yellow-crowned night-herons in Dartmouth.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: Two Caspian terns at Race Point, Provincetown, and another one in Wellfleet. A late Iceland gull, a royal tern, a black-headed gull, and a black guillemot, all at Race Point. A white-winged dove and a lark sparrow at High Head in Truro, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Nickerson State Park in Brewster, a continuing chuck-will’s-widow calling in the evening on Elain Ave. in North Falmouth, an Acadian flycatcher continuing at the South Sandwich Conservation Area in Sandwich, and two blue grosbeaks continuing at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth.

Essex County: A Baird’s sandpiper on Plum Island, along with two tricolored herons, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a lingering Iceland gull, and a king rail that has been calling regularly near the bridge leading to Plum Island. Elsewhere in the county, there was a red-necked grebe at Eastern Point in Gloucester, a late harlequin duck at the Dry Salvages off Rockport, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Marblehead Neck, and a black vulture seen soaring over I-95 in Danvers.

Hampden County: A scissor-tailed flycatcher was briefly observed at the Chicopee Country Club.

Hampshire County: Two continuing Acadian flycatchers at Gate 8 at Quabbin Reservoir in Pelham, four sandhill cranes in Worthington, and two blue grosbeaks at the Honeypot in Hadley.

Advertisement

Martha’s Vineyard: A great cormorant and two purple martins at Aquinnah, and a ring-necked duck and a common raven in West Tisbury.

Middlesex County: An alder flycatcher at the Minute Man National Monument in Concord, and a pair of nesting yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Townsend near the eastern edge of their breeding range in Massachusetts.

Nantucket: Two black-necked stilts a the Milestone Cranberry Bogs, 15 gadwalls at Coskata, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Eel Point, and two black skimmers at Madaket.

Norfolk County: A black vulture in Wrentham, as well as eight piping plovers at Wollaston Beach.

Plymouth County: A black vulture in Lakeville, a black skimmer at the Munn Preserve in Mattapoisett, and a late black-throated blue warbler at the Manomet Bird Observatory.

Suffolk County: Two lingering long-tailed ducks in Winthrop, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Belle Isle in East Boston, a continuing yellow-throated vireo at Millenniuum Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: Four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, along with a black vulture in Holden, three Caspian terns at Lake Wickaboag in West Brookfield, and an olive-sided flycatcher at the Westborough WMA in Westboro. Twelve red crossbills in Barre, and six evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report them, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.