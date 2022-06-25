Boston schools superintendent finalists make their case in public interviews

Boston Public Schools “raised me,” Skipper said Thursday. “I feel like I can come back, and I can make a difference.”

For Mary Skipper, currently the Somerville superintendent, Boston would represent an academic homecoming, as the district she first became a teacher, principal, and administrator. She wants to return to the city she still lives in with the skills and knowledge she has gained in Somerville, she said.

Two finalists vying to be Boston’s next superintendent both made the case in recent public interviews that Boston Public Schools is something special to them, and that they are uniquely suited to the role.

Tommy Welch, now a regional superintendent in Boston, said Boston is the only district where he would consider taking on the schools chief role. Since then-Boston superintendent Tommy Chang lured him away from Los Angeles, Boston has become his home, with both he and his wife working for the district and their kids going to the schools.

“This is a very hard job, and I would only do it for a city that I cared so much about,” Welch said Friday. “I would only want to do it in a city that I was emotionally and physically connected to.”

Skipper and Welch were each publicly interviewed for about eight hours Thursday and Friday by panels of community members, educators, students, and the School Committee. The committee is scheduled to make their choice on Wednesday.

The two candidates faced many of the same questions, and often offered similar answers. How would they represent the diversity of Boston — an 85 percent non-white district where one in five students have disabilities, nearly half of students speak a first language other than English and over two-thirds are low-income? Pick diverse teams and listen to the community, they said. How would they address stubbornly-persistent achievement gaps? They responded they’d dig into the data, turn to community partners, and figure out how to address the intersectional needs of students, like those who are both English learners and students with disabilities.

But both also sought to emphasize the ways they can distinguish themselves. Skipper, as a current superintendent, repeatedly referenced her experience working with a school committee and city council, handling budgets and setting big goals for a district. Welch made clear that as a current Boston Public Schools official, he’s ready to “hit the ground running” on July 1, a contrast to Skipper, who said in a letter to the Somerville school community that she will stay until the August start of the next school year.

Here’s how the two responded to questions about certain key issues in the district:

Multilingual instruction

On her stance on a policy of native-language instruction for students with a first language other than English, Skipper praised programs including the seal of biliteracy and expanded native language services, but has not worked on initiatives programs like Boston’s dual-language schools, she said.

“I have not been directly involved where a school system’s gone from a sheltered English immersion system to a native language instruction one,” Skipper said. “If that is something the community’s looking to do, I would clearly help support and make that happen.”

Welch described extensive experience with multilingual learners, including as an English as a second language teacher and principal of a majority-English learner school in Los Angeles, as the network superintendent for Boston’s majority-Latino East Boston region, and in building up the dual language program at the Mario Umana School.

Special education

Both candidates pointed to prior experience improving outcomes and increasing inclusion in special education in current and prior roles.

Welch described his work as a middle school principal in Los Angeles introducing an inclusive model to the school, bringing 10 substantially separate classrooms into the general education population within a single year.

Welch said that had required a single-minded focus in professional development on supporting special education students, but said it paid dividends with students benefiting academically, emotionally, and socially.

When Skipper joined Somerville, the district was being monitored by the state for racial disparities in special education, she said. The district also had high dropout rates and an unusually high level of out-of-district students.

Skipper said the district revamped special education programs and was successful in lowering those numbers.

Closing achievement gaps

Skipper described a wide variety of strategies for improving outcomes for Black students, ranging from improving recruitment and retention of Black teachers, combating bias that results in Black male students being put in substantially separate special education programs, digging into data on the ways students are struggling, and forming partnerships with other organizations.

Skipper touted the Calculus Project as an initiative to expand access to advanced math for students of color.

Welch also praised data as a window into where support is most needed, and touted the district’s Acceleration Academies, periods of intensive instruction to students during the February and April vacations.

School buildings

Both candidates acknowledged the possibility of school closures brought on by aging buildings and declining enrollment, with each laying out methods to reduce the trauma to affected students and families.

Skipper said the district should ensure communities losing their schools get a “tradeoff” in the form of bigger, nicer buildings, while Welch emphasized the importance of planning ahead, so parents and staff are able to prepare for schools to close.

Teacher retention

“In general, when we talk about human capital, we put a lot of focus on hiring and recruitment, but we don’t put as much focus on development and advancement,” Skipper said, “and that actually is the thing that I think most influences retention. So I’d like to really kind of dig down and see what we have going on here.”

Welch highlighted nontraditional pathways into education, such as helping paraprofessionals get certified as teachers or programs that put current students on the path to teaching.

“This year, we got a huge grant from the state ... where we were able to pay high school seniors $15 an hour to work in schools to introduce them to classroom teaching, hopefully leading them to jobs with us,” Welch said, adding that he’s benefited from it in Region 1.

Vocational education

Both candidates had ideas for expanding the role of Madison Park in the district, including making the school available to graduates to come back and learn skills or even earn certifications.

Skipper would also like to introduce students to the school earlier, by giving middle school students a chance to visit and talk to the students at the school.

Welch pointed to his time as a teacher and administrator in Los Angeles, where the district had schools open until 10 p.m., saying he would like to explore such options for Boston students.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit. Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.