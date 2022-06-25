Bridgewater police honor K-9 after dog’s unexpected death

Police officers and K-9 teams from around the region gathered at Angel View Pet Cemetery in Middleborough to say goodbye to Papi, a 9-year-old German shepherd from Slovakia who had been with the Bridgewater Police since 2014.
Papi died unexpectedly on June 19 of complications from emergency surgery for a gastric torsion, according to Bridgewater police Chief Christopher Delmonte. Papi was given an honor service at the Middleborough pet cemetery the following day, the chief said.
Papi joined the Bridgewater police in 2014 and was partnered with K-9 Sergeant Steven Kingsley. Together they went through basic canine patrol school and training in drug detection.
Assigned to the W.E.B Major Crimes and Drug Task Forces and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, they were involved with many tracks of missing people and suspects, building searches, armed incidents, and violent encounters, Delmonte said.
“[Sergeant] Kingsley and K-9 Papi were an outstanding team whose work was instrumental to many searches and investigations that contributed to the safety of our community,” Delmonte said. “Papi was a protector of the officers he worked with and a valued presence at the many community events where he represented the department. It’s not just a loss for the department, but a big loss for his handler and the family.”
The Bridgewater Police Department has one other K-9: a Belgian Malinois named Edo
