A day after Roe decision, both sides in debate demonstrate in Boston

Among the pro-abortion rights protestors on hand Saturday were Stephanie Fish, 46, and her daughter Avery, 11. Fish said they had not talked much about the ruling on Friday. But Saturday morning at a supermarket when she saw the newspaper headlines, she said, “I started hysterically crying.”

Saturday’s rally near the State House took place after a smaller protest by opponents of abortion. The demonstrations followed a much larger protest Friday afternoon, when thousands of demonstrators converged on Boston Common and filled downtown streets for a march to Copley Square to protest the court’s decision.

About 100 people gathered in Boston on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, ending a guaranteed a fundamental right to abortion.

A little after 11 they joined a small group of women at the State House holding signs in support of pro-abortion rights.

“Our mothers fought for our rights and I’m going to do whatever I need to do to fight for her rights, her body,” Fish said, referring to her daughter.

Fish and the other pro-abortion rights protesters stood across Beacon Street from four anti-abortion protestors.

“They have a right to speak their mind,” Fish said. “But I wish there was a way to come together and think about what’s best for women’s health and women’s rights because that’s what this is really about.”

The anti-abortion protestors, at the base of the State House steps, held a banner that said “Protection at Conception.” Mariah McCarron said she and her fellow demonstrators hoped to serve as a “peaceful, public presence for life.” She wanted to dispel “the predominant narrative that there aren’t pro-life people in New England,” she said.

Standing by McCarron’s side, Stephanie Luiz, a recent Northeastern University graduate, wore a T-shirt that said “clump of cells.” She described the Supreme Court’s ruling as “a step in the right direction” toward achieving the anti-abortion movement’s goal of “protecting human dignity regardless of age,” she said. She was hopeful, she added, that the ruling would save unborn lives.

Melanie Castillo, 22, said she’s worried that the abortion rights movement is gaining traction in her native Ecuador. She said she is glad to have an outlet to oppose abortion while at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she is a rising senior.

”Now that Roe v. Wade is gone, we are here to make the people in Massachusetts know that this generation is pro-life,” Castillo said. “Abortion is unthinkable.”

Seneca Hart, 22, and Samantha Zimmer, 24, came to show their support for abortion rights signs, after getting breakfast together on the Common. Hart’s mother is a women’s health professional, and Hart said she was raised on the view that women have always found ways to get abortions throughout history, whether legal or not.

”When there isn’t access to safe abortion, many people, particularly impoverished people or people of color, will still get abortions, and it won’t be safe, and they will die,” Hart said. “We can’t go back.”

Of the anti-abortion protestors, Hart said: “Everyone thinks they’re doing the right thing. But when it comes down to it, women’s bodies are their bodies.”

In Friday’s protest, two groups coalesced separately near the State House and the Park Street MBTA station before combining for a circuitous march through downtown to the Boston Public Library, where more protesters waited, chanting slogans such as, “My body, my choice!” and “Separate church and state!”

“This decision is illegitimate, and it must not stand,” Kathy Lawrence, a rally organizer, told the crowd near the T station as the protest began. Throngs cheered in approval.





Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.