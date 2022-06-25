Framingham’s new public information officer served in Marlborough, Randolph

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky recently named Ryan Egan as the city’s new public information officer.
Egan, who began his new job earlier this month, served from April 2021 until recently as executive secretary to Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant. He is also currently a three-term elected member of the Randolph Town Council.
In Marlborough, Egan’s position included the function of the city’s public information officer. Egan has also served as Randolph’s solid waste and recycling coordinator and as a special-use permit coordinator and technical specialist with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
As Framingham’s public information officer, he is responsible for overseeing the mayor’s office’s communications with the public and the news media. His duties also include serving as webmaster of the city’s website.
“I am extremely pleased to bring Ryan’s talents to Framingham,” said Sisitsky, who took office in January. “He is clearly highly organized, energetic, and focused on providing effective and accessible government to the public.”
