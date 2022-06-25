Housing goes solar for low-income residents in Lynn, Chelsea

A local nonprofit that provides low-income people with housing and other services recently found a way to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Centerboard teamed with Boston Solar and Sunwealth to install solar panels on the roofs of 15 of its residential housing buildings, 14 of them in Lynn and one in Chelsea.

Woburn-based Boston Solar designed and constructed the systems, while Cambridge-based Sunwealth helped plan the project and owns and operates the systems for the benefit of Centerboard. By going solar, Centerboard projects it will save $243,269 in energy costs and reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2,875 metric tons over the 20-year expected lifetime of the systems.