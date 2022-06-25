Man, woman hospitalized after falling from Winthrop porch when railing gives way

Two adults were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the railing on a porch in Winthrop gave way and they fell approximately 20 feet onto rocks below, officials said.

The victims, a man and woman about 65 to 70 years old, received serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, a spokesperson for the Winthrop police and fire departments said.

Police and firefighters went to 55 Nahant Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. for a report of two people who had fallen from a porch, officials said.