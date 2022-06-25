Man, woman hospitalized after falling from Winthrop porch when railing gives way

Two adults were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the railing on a porch in Winthrop gave way and they fell approximately 20 feet onto rocks below, officials said.
The victims, a man and woman about 65 to 70 years old, received serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, a spokesperson for the Winthrop police and fire departments said.
Police and firefighters went to 55 Nahant Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. for a report of two people who had fallen from a porch, officials said.
First responders faced a “significant challenge” in getting to the victims due to the steep angle and rocky terrain, officials said. The man and woman were eventually successfully rescued without further injury to them or to responders.
Advertisement
Massport Fire, Boston EMS, and Cataldo Ambulance also assisted, officials said.
A building inspector was called to the scene, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.