One dead in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster

Police did not identify the victim, pending notification of family.

Police and firefighters from Lancaster and Bolton responded to a 911 call reporting a crash on Old Common Road shortly after 6 a.m., the Lancaster Police Department said in a statement . First responders found one person inside the car, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A single-vehicle crash left one person dead in Lancaster on Saturday morning, officials said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and those close to the victim,” the statement said.

The crash is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and State Police, the statement said.

Advertisement

A Lancaster police dispatcher said no further information was available Saturday, and messages left with the Lancaster Fire Department and State Police seeking more information were not immediately returned.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.