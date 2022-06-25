Pregnant woman, baby among five rescued in Ipswich after boat capsizes

All five were checked out by an ambulance and medically cleared, Ipswich police said in a statement.

Five people, including a pregnant woman and a baby, were rescued from the water after their 16-foot aluminum boat capsized in Ipswich Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Ipswich Police Patrol Officer Matthew Bodwell was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. on the water near the Clark Beach mooring area when he heard a mayday message on the marine radio for a vessel that had capsized nearby, leaving people in the water in distress, police said.

Bodwell, who is the Marine Patrol supervisor and also assistant harbormaster, went to the area and saw a man in the water waving an arm for help, police said.

“Officer Bodwell secured the area and went to work,” first pulling a pregnant woman out of the water, then another woman, a 14-month-old girl, then two men, all while “seas were rough,” the statement said.

The group consisted of two couples, all in their 30s, and the child of those who owned the boat. They all fell into the water after the boat capsized and none were wearing life jackets, police said.

All parties were accounted for and no one else was on the boat, the statement said.

“This is a remarkable situation that could have turned into an unspeakable tragedy had it not been for the immediate actions of Officer Matthew Bodwell,” Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. “Officer Bodwell is to be commended for his heroic work on the water on Saturday.”

The boat was later towed and retrieved by the owner, police said.

“Fortunately, in this incident, we were able to respond quickly enough with a highly-trained marine patrol officer, and we have a positive outcome, when all too often the circumstances on the water, especially in rough seas, do not turn out favorably,” Ipswich Police Lieutenant Jonathan Hubbard, who is also the town’s emergency management director, said in a statement.

