The Pride I Carry With Me: Julia Golden

We march for Trans rights, and that, inevitably, includes reproductive rights. The march stands against transphobic policies adapted at alarming rates across the nation. The movement calls awareness to the epidemic of violence against trans folk. There is no freedom unless everybody is free.

The Trans Resistance March & Festival is both protest and celebration. The march takes the community from Cedar Square Park to Franklin Park where there will be dance, music, poetry, and art.

There will be joy.

Trans Resistance was formed three years ago in opposition to the trans exclusion and racism in the organizing of Boston Pride.

Advertisement

Julia R. Golden is interim president of Trans Resistance MA, a nonprofit aimed at providing Trans Joy and leadership. They are also dean of students in student affairs at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science University in Boston. Get to know them.

Boston, MA - 6/12/2021: Jahleill Deloacth dances during the Trans Resistance MA March + Vigil for Black Trans Lives in Boston, MA on June 12, 2021. Attendees gathered in Nubian Square in Roxbury, MA and marched to Franklin Park Playstead in Dorchester. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

My life is a beautiful resistance because in a world that says Black and Brown Trans people should not exist, I have chosen to love myself and create pathways and a world around me where Trans and Non-Binary people can be celebrated and experience joy.

What does it mean to have pride?

Sylvia Rivera, a Latine Trans woman, stated, “We have to be visible, we should not be ashamed of who we are.” I think Pride is being able to see ourselves fully and knowing that Trans and non-binary people have been here throughout history!

What is the history you carry for you and how does it shape your dreams of the future?

I am the child of a transracial adoption. While I am Latine/Honduran, I was brought up in a white world. I am a queer person and nonbinary person who is often navigating borders and being held within labels and the binary.

Advertisement

I did not grow up seeing people like me. As a world builder and educator, I build events, academic institutions and inclusive movements. With the community of Trans Resistance we have curated an event where people can be all of who they are and I believe this is the future, the future is trans affirmative, the future is trans inclusive. The future values the lives of trans Black people and I, too, have a future.

Joy is building inclusive spaces with community when people told you it could not be done.

A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Pride throughout the month of June.





Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.