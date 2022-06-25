Summer is definitely here, with a weekend of sun and heat

For Chan, securing spots to swim on Saturday was a “high priority” — so much so that she set an alarm to remind herself to reserve them.

She and her husband, Jeff, have been regulars at the pool for 20 years, and her children — 13, 10, and 7 — have spent sun-soaked summers there since they were born.

Officially, summer started on Tuesday with the solstice. But for Marie Chan, summer started on Saturday, with the first family trip to the Mirabella Pool in Boston’s North End.

“We knew it was going to be really hot,” she said.

Indeed, the weather on Saturday was picture-perfect for a day at the pool, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Hundreds of Bostonians spent the afternoon at the Mirabella Pool, an outdoor public pool on Commercial Street that opened for the season Saturday. Some swam and splashed in the shallows, while others sunned themselves on the deck, which overlooks Boston Harbor.

The pool — run by the Boston Center for Youth and Families — permits 120 patrons per “swim session” and requires reservations. Jeff Chan thinks it’s the “best kept secret” in Boston.

“It’s an amazing space. It’s magical,” he said. “You have nowhere like this in the city — a free pool, for the community, on Boston Harbor.”

Jeff Norton, who lives around the corner in the North End, played in the pool on Saturday with his sons Caleb, 8, and Asher, 5.

“It was awesome,” said Caleb, who celebrated the start of his summer with cannonballs.

“It’s one of the first really hot days we’ve had, which is great,” said Norton.

It won’t be the last. The warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the weekend.

On Sunday, Bostonians should see temperatures in the low 90s, which will feel “very summer-like,” said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

After the warm weekend, a cold front will cause cooler temperatures and showers on Monday, said Dunham. Temperatures will then rise throughout the rest of the week, from the mid-70s on Tuesday to mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, the weather will be “more summery,” with highs back in the lower 90s, he said.

If the forecasts bear out, the city will have its first 90-degree days of the year. There’s also much more heat on the horizon, in 2022 and beyond.

According to a new report from the Greater Boston Research Advisory Group on the impact of climate change, Suffolk County is set to experience more and more days above 90 degrees in the decades to come. Between 1990 and 2010, the annual average for days above 90 degrees was about 10. Between 2020 and 2040, though, experts expect that to double to about 20.

So far, though, 2022 has been cooler than 2021. By this time last year, Boston had already experienced a heat wave — the first of four that summer.

Locals looking to beat the heat at public pools have somewhat limited selections this summer, since Clougherty Pool in Charlestown — the only other outdoor public pool operated by BCYF — will be closed for the summer due to safety concerns.

There are eight other indoor pools operated by BCYF that are open year-round, with two more set to open later in the summer, said Sandy Holden, a spokeswoman for BCYF.

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com.