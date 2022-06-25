Day 2 of protests are underway after Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

By 10 a.m. Saturday, a few hundred people had gathered outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill. "Not your uterus, not your choice," they chanted. Some abortion rights advocates formed a semicircle in front of the building as girls and adults stepped forward. One took the megaphone and led the crowd in defiant chants, refusing to accept the court's ruling.

WASHINGTON - The nation’s capital and cities across the country were bracing Saturday for a second day of huge street demonstrations after the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of Roe v. Wade was met with an outpouring of joy and rage on Friday night.

"I Dissent," read one placard, demanding a "separation of church and state" and calling for Congress to "codify Roe."

Protesters gather in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty

At one point a man rode a bike through, disrupting a speech, playing religious music and displaying a "JESUS SAVES" sign, as an abortion rights protester shouted back at him, "Abort the court!"

Later, 11-year-old Penelope Hall of Blacksburg, Va., took the megaphone in front of the Supreme Court to deliver her message: "The decision they made doesn't affect them," she said. "But it affects me and my friends and my family."

Other protesters cheered loudly as she handed the megaphone to the next speaker. Later, with her father, Nathan Hall, standing next to her, Penelope said she wanted to tell the Court that abortion was her right. Nathan Hall, 44, said he was "proud of her confidence and that she was able to articulate her voice. One of her first dream jobs was to be on the Supreme Court to protect women's rights."

A group of abortion-rights protesters face-off with an anti-abortion protester as U.S. Capital building is seen in the background in Washington, Saturday. Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press

D.C. police said they had activated the full department - placing officers on standby in case of violence or vandalism - through the weekend. On Friday, dozens of police officers surveyed the scene as a peaceful but animated crowd gathered outside the court less than two hours after the decision was announced. Security fencing ringed the court, and officers with long guns watched the crowd from the roof.

On Friday, thousands of abortion rights supporters gathered in downtown Washington to assail the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, in which a majority of the justices held that the Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. Other marches to protest the decision unfolded in New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities. After the leak of a draft of the opinion last month, few were surprised. But many were still in shock.

By Friday night no arrests had been made, and dueling factions of impassioned demonstrators appeared to have largely avoided serious confrontations.

The scene outside the court in the immediate wake of the Dobbs ruling captured Americans' wildly divergent reactions to a watershed moment in one of the nation's bitterest debates. Antiabortion activists brimmed with joy at a long-sought legal victory while supporters of abortion rights voiced fury and despair.

As Friday wore on, the crowd's mood shifted as most antiabortion demonstrators left and more supporters of abortion rights began to pour into downtown Washington. About 1,000 people chanted and held signs outside the Supreme Court denouncing the decision. The protesters were joined at one point by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who vowed through a borrowed megaphone that activists on the political left would work to restore the rights revoked by the court.

About 1,000 additional protesters assembled for a march beginning at Union Station, a half-mile from the Supreme Court, and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) spoke at a Planned Parenthood office in the District to denounce the decision. On Friday night, a small band of demonstrators banged drums and chanted at the entrance to Justice Clarence Thomas's Fairfax Station neighborhood, which was guarded by a pair of Fairfax County police cruisers.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, the crowd from Union Station joined those already gathered at the Supreme Court and the demonstration stretched late into the evening.

In New York on Friday, thousands gathered in Washington Square and in Union Square. In Chicago, a Planned Parenthood official, speaking to hundreds of protesters at Federal Plaza, predicted that Illinois would soon see an influx of people from more conservative Midwestern states seeking abortions.