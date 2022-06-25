Lawyer charged with trying to bribe cop in marijuana case

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts lawyer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges he tried to bribe the Medford police chief to get help in opening a recreational marijuana dispensary on behalf of a client.

Court records say that Somerville attorney Sean O’Donovan, 54, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday to three counts stemming from his efforts to win an agreement that would allow the client to open a marijuana dispensary in Medford. He was released.

The client was unaware of O'Donovan's efforts, the Justice Department said in a Friday news release announcing the charges.