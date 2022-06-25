Abortion rights, guns: a one-two punch from the high court

There are those who will not be vaccinated, wear masks, or do anything to keep themselves, their families, and their neighbors safe. Yet many also believe that owning and carrying any kind of gun is a constitutional right, despite the repeated massacres being perpetrated in this country.

At the same time, many also demand that rights concerning personal, individual choices be curtailed, terminated, and criminalized by the very government they want to stay out of their lives. What is “pro-life” about massacres at elementary schools, grocery stores, and places of worship?

The current ideological Supreme Court majority is hellbent on steamrolling dogma over our country.

Ideologues cannot be saved by a vaccine. Those of us who cherish humanity and the fundamental right to live our lives in an egalitarian way must fight this infection. The antidote to this virus is our vote.

Bonnie Hempel

Government control of a woman’s body is not democratic — it is tyranny

It should be beyond the role of any state or governing body to control a woman’s right to make her own decision regarding an unwanted pregnancy. The idea that the government should be more in control of the female uterus than the owner of the uterus is undemocratic in the truest sense of the word. It goes against every war that has been fought and the many lives lost to protect our freedom. We have not fulfilled that dream if we deny a woman the right to make her personal decision regarding her body and her life.

Priscilla J. Ham

Shrewsbury





Court’s ruling will be a death sentence for many women

The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is condemning many women to a nasty death. As a physician in training in the time before Roe, I encountered the results of illegal abortions, when medically safe abortions were not available. Many young children lost their mothers as women attempted to avoid more children.

If a state disallows an abortion, the state should take responsibility for the result. It should fund care of the woman through pregnancy and delivery, of the mother and child for several years thereafter. It’s only right, because the state will have mandated the pregnancy. The state should be financially responsible for what it required.

Dr. Walter Gamble

Lexington





Justices show indifference to the harm they’re doing

In light of the Supreme Court’s ongoing and predictable series of appalling decisions, the Latin phrase “Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” (“Who guards the guardians?”) comes to mind. The current majority on the court has demonstrated an unconscionable indifference to the predictable harm of the consequences of their decisions for millions of people. They are brazenly hypocritical in the application of their cherished theory of originalism and textualism to their interpretations of what is constitutional and what is not. Their interpretations are more original, and retrograde at the same time, than originalist.

Martyn Roetter

Boston





There’s more to rights than how ‘deeply rooted’ they are

The court, through its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, has found a portal to return us all to the late 19th century. Fundamental rights will be recognized only if they are “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition,” thus precluding the natural evolution of rights to correspond to changes to societal norms.

Straight white men should breathe easy. The rest of us should be very, very nervous.

John Murphy

West Roxbury





Justices have skewed view on sanctity of life

It amazes me that the current Supreme Court majority shows such skewed values, handing down within two days contradictory decisions: expanding gun rights that are certain to increase the number of deaths from guns, and then overturning Roe v. Wade and taking away the choice of women to determine their own destinies.

The justices apparently don’t value existing life, or the rights of women, as much as they do potential life.

Maureen Malcolm

Boxford





Congress, states should get going on key Second Amendment phrase

Since the conservative majority on the Supreme Court continues to exploit the inherent subtleties of our Constitution that rely on reasonable thought, it is now incumbent on other branches of our Republic to provide the necessary balance and protections to the citizenry.

Congress or individual states must provide clarification and meaning to the term ”a well regulated Militia.” Any reasonable reader of the Second Amendment will note that the enumerated right to bear arms is, at a minimum, related to a militia and, more accurately, dependent upon regulation of that militia. A law that specifically defines a militia as well as the regulatory requirements of said militia would be far more difficult to scuttle with biased rulings.

As in all of the enumerated rights and structures in our Constitution, there is a required balance for the greater good of the nation. It is time to restore that balance before the entire structure collapses.

James Christopher

Westwood