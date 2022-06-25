Even in face of public support, lawmakers balk at aid-in-dying bill

Over more than seven years I met with multiple legislators, including legislative chairs and leadership, to pass the End of Life Options Act . I was initially instructed that we must have the Massachusetts Medical Society drop its opposition and have the courts rule on the issue.

Re “Aid-in-dying bill has wide public support: But lawmakers aren’t as enthusiastic, and varied backing may hurt its chances” ( Metro, June 12 ): I’m a retired physician who cared for people at their end of life. After retiring with incurable Stage IV prostate cancer, I started working for authorization of medical aid in dying, hoping to diminish the suffering of dying people and giving an option for terminally ill adults to end their suffering.

Doctor in court case has spent years pushing for this measure

The medical society dropped its opposition in 2017, adopting a neutral position. This year, the society reaffirmed its position by a 4 to 1 vote.

Dr. Alan Steinbach and I sued for the right to have medical aid in dying. A Supreme Judicial Court decision is pending.

An April Boston Globe-Suffolk University poll found that 77 percent of state voters support medical aid in dying, including a majority across the geographic, political, and racial spectrum. A majority of legislators have indicated support, including 86 bill cosponsors.

I have done what was asked, but still there has been no vote on Beacon Hill. People are dying with unnecessary suffering. The Legislature must act now.

Dr. Roger Kligler

Falmouth





Heed the calls of your constituents, Speaker Mariano

Since when in our democracy does a proposed law like the death-with-dignity bill, which a Globe-Suffolk poll showed has 77 percent public support, have to also have 77 percent of the House in favor of it for Speaker Ronald Mariano to give it the green light and bring it to a vote?

This is what our top legislator was quoted as saying in the article “Aid-in-dying bill has wide public support.” What’s wrong with just a simple majority to pass a law that nearly 8 out of 10 Massachusetts residents want?

What about heeding the will of the people who want to join 10 other states and Washington, D.C., and other countries, such as Canada, and offer terminally ill individuals the option of medical aid in dying to avoid needless suffering?

And where were the speaker’s words of compassion for the many people he represents who are facing, or fear, an end-of-life scenario of pain and suffering that even the best efforts of hospice and palliative care often can’t relieve? Where is the compassion for their loved ones who have to helplessly witness that scenario?

Join me in calling on the State House leadership to advance he End of Life Options Act and pass it before the end of the legislative session on July 31.

John Berkowitz

Northampton

The writer is the director of Massachusetts Death with Dignity.





In all that widespread backing, there are doctors who dissent

In “Aid-in-dying bill has wide public support,” you neglected to mention the position of physicians. As a medical doctor, I have spent my career in saving lives, not playing God.

Dr. Murray Janower

Brighton