Astros’ Cristian Javier, pair of relievers combine to no-hit red-hot Yankees

Neris and Ryan Pressly finished the job, tossing two more hitless innings while allowing two base runners on walks. The scene was reminiscent of the last no-hitter to be thrown against the Yankees, in which six Astros pitchers worked together to accomplish the feat June 11, 2003, also at Yankee Stadium.

Cristian Javier (5-3, 2.73 ERA) dominated the Yankees for seven innings. He struck out a career-best 13 batters, and his only blemishes were a first-inning walk and a batter reaching first base on an error in the seventh. But with Javier at a career-high 115 pitches after seven innings, Astros manager Dusty Baker pulled his starter in favor of righthander Héctor Neris .

It took three pitchers, 150 pitches and 15 strikeouts, but the Houston Astros combined for a no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, beating the best team in baseball, 3-0.

“To do it in New York, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Pressly told reporters shortly after the game.

It was the third no-hitter in the major leagues this season. The New York Mets had three pitchers combine for one April 29, and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels threw one by himself May 10.

Facing Gerrit Cole, who was nearly as dominant as Javier, Houston did not score until the seventh inning, when rookie first baseman J.J. Matijevic hit his second big league home run. Jose Altuve homered in the eighth against Boston College product Michael King, and Yuli Gurriel, who entered the game as a pinch hitter for Matijevic, added a run-scoring single off Lucas Luetge in the ninth.

Mark Appel, No. 1 pick back after quitting the game, reaches majors with Philadelphia

Mark Appel is a big league ballplayer nine years after he was selected No. 1 overall in the amateur draft, promoted by the Philadelphia Phillies after the righthander went 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 19 appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“Completely overwhelmed. I have so many thoughts I want to share but can’t find the words, so I’ll just say this: I’m thankful,” Appel, who turns 31 on July 15, posted on Twitter on Saturday. “Today, I get to play a game I love as a Major League Baseball player.”

Appel is stepping in for right-hander Connor Brogdon, who has been placed on the COVID-19-related injury list.

Appel was selected by Houston with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft after a standout college career at Stanford. He was an Astros fan growing up in West Houston and received a $6.35 million signing bonus from the team.

He went 10-3 with a 4.37 ERA while making a total of 25 starts at Double A and Triple A in 2015, and then was traded to Philadelphia in a multiplayer deal. But he announced in early 2018 that he was quitting the game, saying he was at peace with the decision.

Appel rejoined the Phillies organization before last season, and he went 3-6 with a 6.06 ERA in 23 appearances with Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley.

Isaac Paredes saves Rays against visiting Pirates

Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the eighth inning and a two-run single with two outs in the ninth, sending the Rays to a 6-5 victory over the Pirates in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ji-Man Choi and Vidal Bruján reached on two-out walks before Jonathan Aranda’s pinch-hit single loaded the bases against David Bednar (3-2). Paredes then hit an opposite-field liner to right for his game-ending single.

Paredes got the Rays, who are hopeful Wander Franco will return Sunday from the right quadriceps strain that has cost him 23 games, within one in the eighth with his team-leading 10th homer — all in his last 25 games.

Ralph Garza Jr. (1-2) worked two scoreless innings for the win in Tampa Bay’s fourth straight one-run game. It also was a Rays-record 11th consecutive game decided by two or fewer runs.

For Pittsburgh, third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes missed his second consecutive game due to shoulder soreness.