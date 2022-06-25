Connor Seabold joins Red Sox, could start Monday’s series opener in Toronto

Seabold is excited to be back in the big leagues. The last time Seabold pitched in the majors was when he made his debut against the White Sox in September 2021. Seabold did not turn in his best outing, going three innings and allowing two runs, but he feels he has grown since that experience.

CLEVELAND — Righthander Connor Seabold was in the Red Sox clubhouse prior to their contest with the Guardians Saturday evening. Seabold will be activated for the upcoming series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The plan is for Seabold to pitch Monday. He could start the game, manager Alex Cora said. If the Red Sox decide to use an opener, Cora said Seabold would follow the opener. That, though, is still to be determined.

“I feel like I tried to be too fine and wasn’t myself out there,” Seabold said before Saturday’s game.

Seabold is 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA in 11 starts for Triple A Worcester, striking out 51 batters in 51⅔ innings. He missed time with a pectoral strain.

Seabold believes the biggest difference this year versus last year has to do with intent. Seabold had elbow inflammation last year, which he said played a role in his aggressiveness on the hill.

“I have more intensity on the mound,” Seabold said. “Last year, It just felt like I wasn’t throwing with full intent. And you know, now I kind of feel like I could let it eat a little bit and let the arm do its thing. It’s been working out really well.”

Good sign for Chris Sale

Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture) threw 2⅔ innings for the Florida Complex League on Saturday, striking out six and yielding three hits. Sale did not allow a run nor did he walk a batter. His velocity was up to 96 miles per hour.

“He felt like the ball was coming out a lot better. His stuff was good,” Cora said. “Being able to go over two innings is important. That’s something we’ve been talking about. That tells you where he’s at physically, right. It’s a lot different than last year. We’re very happy with the way he threw today.”

Sunday is a recovery day for Sale. An important one, in fact. The Sox want to see how his body responds. If all goes well, Sale will throw a bullpen Monday. Following his bullpen he will join Sox’ Double A affiliate in Portland. Sale would then start Thursday for the Sea Dogs against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Blue Jays’ affiliate.

Working their way back

Josh Taylor (back) pitched an inning for the WooSox Saturday. He allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits. Taylor also struck out one. . . . Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) played catch. The team recently slowed down his progression. “He’s doing better,” Cora said. “Obviously with treatment, but we have to be careful not to push him. I don’t think we did that. But we were getting to a point where either we take a step forward or we actually slow him down. I think we made the right decision” . . . Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) is also doing better. Cora said he was moving around in the weight room Saturday. . . Nate Eovaldi (hip/back inflammation) played catch . . . Matt Barnes (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen Friday, tossing 25 pitches.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.