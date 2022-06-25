Game 72: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

The Red Sox are making these winning streaks something of a habit, and they can extend their run to six in a row for the third time this season — all at least partly within the last month — in Cleveland on Saturday.

Rookie righthander Josh Winckowski has bounced back from his rocky debut with two strong outings in wins over the Athletics and the Tigers, and he’ll make his first career start against the Guardians with a chance to lock up Boston’s seventh consecutive series win.

Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is on the hill for the hosts, boasting little success against the Sox; the two-time All-Star has a 6.95 ERA in four career appearances against Boston.