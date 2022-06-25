Red Sox win sixth straight, rally past Guardians behind Alex Verdugo’s three-run home run

But in Saturday’s come-from-behind 4-2 victory against the Guardians, the club’s sixth win in a row, you saw the Duran who made his promise of redemption. Certainly, Alex Verdugo’s homer off Shane Bieber in the sixth inning spearheaded this win. But Duran took it to another level. His 4-for-5 evening included two steals. He was daring on the base paths. His RBI single up the middle in the ninth gave the Sox a two-run advantage.

At times during his debut last year, the Sox outfielder silenced his own toolset. Overwhelmed by the moment. Too much in his own head. The speed, you saw it. But he produced just two stolen bases in 33 games. Being too calculated froze him.

CLEVELAND — When Jarren Duran got his second chance at the big leagues earlier this year, he said he wanted to play like a player with his hair on fire. Reckless abandonment.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

This was Duran’s game. His dominant performance built on his promise of audacity.

Advertisement

Following a tough win Friday night at Progressive Field, the Red Sox had another battle on their hands with Bieber on the hill.

Bieber came into the second of a three-game set holding a 3.00 ERA in 78 innings, and striking out 84 batters. He allowed two hits and held the Red Sox scoreless for five frames. But a three-run blast by Verdugo in the top of the sixth transformed the game for the Sox, who looked as if they did not have an answer for Bieber.

Verdugo’s homer came after Duran was thrown out attempting to swipe third on a ball in the dirt. That moment appeared like it might suck the life out of a Red Sox rally. Rafael Devers, who was at the plate when Duran attempted to snag third, flied out for the second out of the inning.

Advertisement

Yet the Red Sox kept battling.

J.D. Martinez singled to left-center. Then Xander Bogaerts laced a single to right field. It set the stage for Verdugo, who went 2 for 5 the night before. A night in which he hit everything hard, but was muddied by misfortune.

There would be no bad luck this time. Verdugo left no doubt, turning on a 2-0 curve that Bieber left middle-in, depositing the pitch in the right field seats 447 feet away.

Verdugo’s homer was his fifth of the season. The one-run lead was made possible because Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski surrendered just two runs in 5⅓ innings. Both came in the third inning, beginning with an Amed Rosario RBI triple to the right-center field wall, followed by a José Ramirez sacrifice fly.

Jake Diekman took over for Winckowski with one out in the sixth and kept the lead in order. Diekman struggled to open the seventh, unable to navigate his way through the bottom of the Guardians lineup. Oscar Gonzalez got it going with a pinch-hit single. Diekman then walked Austin Hedges, but retired the next two hitters, including Steven Kwan on a strikeout. Manager Alex Cora then called on John Schreiber, who fanned Rosario on three pitches to end the threat.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.