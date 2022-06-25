fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's Football Alliance | Boston Renegades 42, Pittsburgh Passion 24

Tytti Kuusinen leads Boston Renegades to WFA Pro National Conference Championship

From staff reportsUpdated June 25, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Renegades running back Tytti Kuusinen (right) runs for one of her four touchdowns in Saturday's 42-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Passion in the Women's Football Alliance Pro National Conference Championship game in Revere, Mass.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Led by Tytti Kuusinen’s four touchdown runs, the Boston Renegades defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Passion, 42-24, on Saturday afternoon at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere, Mass.

Despite being held below their league-leading 53.3-point scoring average, the Renegades (8-0) earned a berth in the Women’s Football Alliance Pro National Championship July 10 in Canton, Ohio, where Boston will go for its fourth WFA title.

After the Passion (5-3) rolled to an early 6-0 lead, Kuusinen ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns to help the Renegades take a 14-6 halftime lead, then scored on Boston’s opening possession of the second half on a bullish 8-yard TD score for the hat trick and a 21-6 lead with 11:16 left in the third quarter.

Chanté Bonds connected with Adrienne Smith on an 11-yard TD strike to expand Boston’s lead to 28-6 with 3:11 left in the third. Pittsburgh quarterback Alyssa George tallied on a 1-yard plunge to pull the Passion within 28-12, before Kuusinen tallied her fourth scoring run of the game on a 20-yard jaunt for a 35-12 fourth-quarter lead. Kate Falkowski closed out the scoring for the Renegades on a 16-yard TD catch-and-run with three minutes left.

