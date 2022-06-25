Tytti Kuusinen leads Boston Renegades to WFA Pro National Conference Championship

Despite being held below their league-leading 53.3-point scoring average, the Renegades (8-0) earned a berth in the Women’s Football Alliance Pro National Championship July 10 in Canton, Ohio, where Boston will go for its fourth WFA title.

After the Passion (5-3) rolled to an early 6-0 lead, Kuusinen ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns to help the Renegades take a 14-6 halftime lead, then scored on Boston’s opening possession of the second half on a bullish 8-yard TD score for the hat trick and a 21-6 lead with 11:16 left in the third quarter.

Chanté Bonds connected with Adrienne Smith on an 11-yard TD strike to expand Boston’s lead to 28-6 with 3:11 left in the third. Pittsburgh quarterback Alyssa George tallied on a 1-yard plunge to pull the Passion within 28-12, before Kuusinen tallied her fourth scoring run of the game on a 20-yard jaunt for a 35-12 fourth-quarter lead. Kate Falkowski closed out the scoring for the Renegades on a 16-yard TD catch-and-run with three minutes left.