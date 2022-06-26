5-year-old boy unresponsive after being pulled from pond in Sandwich

A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive after he was pulled from the water at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich on Sunday evening, police said.

At about 7 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a missing child at Snake Pond Beach, Sandwich police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Almost immediately after, police were told the boy was found underwater and was not breathing, according to the statement.