fb-pixel Skip to main content

5-year-old boy unresponsive after being pulled from pond in Sandwich

By Gia Orsino Boston Globe,Updated June 26, 2022, 1 hour ago

A 5-year-old boy was unresponsive after he was pulled from the water at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich on Sunday evening, police said.

At about 7 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a missing child at Snake Pond Beach, Sandwich police said in a statement posted to Facebook. Almost immediately after, police were told the boy was found underwater and was not breathing, according to the statement.

Bystanders were performing CPR when police and firefighters arrived at the pond. The boy, who had been at the beach with a parent, was treated by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital, according to officials.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation by Sandwich police with the assistance of State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement. No foul play is suspected.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video