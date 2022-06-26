Boston hits 90 degrees for first time in 2022, hotter temperatures are coming

The temperature in Boston hit 90 degrees at 5 p.m. Sunday, marking the first time in 302 days that such heat has hit the city, according to the National Weather Service.

In the next week, high temperatures are expected to stay consistently in the 80s, but climb heading into Fourth of July weekend, according to NWS projections. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs of 80 degrees, with lows around 60 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.