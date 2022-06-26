Boston woman, 38, charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in N.H. crash

A Boston woman was charged with driving under the influence following a crash that killed a motorcyclist in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton around 3:45 p.m., when a 2015 Black BMW entered the intersection and collided with a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.
Jennifer McCoy, 38, was identified as the BMW’s driver, State Police said.
McCoy, her juvenile passenger, and the motorcyclist were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead as a result of injuries from the crash, according to State Police, who did not release the victim’s identity.
McCoy and her passenger were not injured. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court, State Police said.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact State Police Trooper Christopher Pieniazek at 603-931-9384 or christopher.j.pieniazek@dos.nh.gov.