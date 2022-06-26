Boston woman, 38, charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in N.H. crash

A Boston woman was charged with driving under the influence following a crash that killed a motorcyclist in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton around 3:45 p.m., when a 2015 Black BMW entered the intersection and collided with a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

Jennifer McCoy, 38, was identified as the BMW’s driver, State Police said.