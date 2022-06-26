Man drowns while swimming in Long Pond in South Yarmouth

A 29-year-old man drowned while swimming in Long Pond in South Yarmouth Saturday evening, Yarmouth police said.
Police and fire were called to the pond on the report of a missing swimmer at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth police said in a statement Sunday on Facebook. The man had last been seen about 50-yards offshore.
Officials searched the shoreline but did not find the man, police said. The Yarmouth Fire Department’s dive team was called and the man was found about 100-yards off shore.
He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The incident is under investigation.
His identity was not released on Sunday.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this difficult time,” police said in the statement.
