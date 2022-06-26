Man drowns while swimming in Long Pond in South Yarmouth

A 29-year-old man drowned while swimming in Long Pond in South Yarmouth Saturday evening, Yarmouth police said.

Police and fire were called to the pond on the report of a missing swimmer at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth police said in a statement Sunday on Facebook. The man had last been seen about 50-yards offshore.

Officials searched the shoreline but did not find the man, police said. The Yarmouth Fire Department’s dive team was called and the man was found about 100-yards off shore.