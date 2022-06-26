Massachusetts State Police investigate crash that killed 3

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three Massachusetts teenagers were killed and a fourth seriously injured early Sunday in a car crash in the town of Brimfield, state police said.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car went off the East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over, police said.

The car was believed to have been driven by a 19-year-old Holland man who was among those who died. The crash also killed an 18-year-old West Brookfield man and 17-year-old boy from Oxford.