MBTA resumes full service on Green, Orange Lines after repairs made beneath Government Center Garage

The MBTA resumed full service on the Green and Orange lines on Sunday evening, three days after service through downtown was abruptly halted following the discovery of a deteriorating support column beneath the Government Center Garage.
The developer installed the necessary supports to uphold the structure, which is key to protecting our infrastructure & service. We can't thank our riders enough for their patience during this work, & we're grateful to our workers who went above & beyond to support this effort.— MBTA (@MBTA) June 26, 2022
Boston police said Sunday evening that all streets in the area had reopened.
All streets around One Congress are now open— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 26, 2022
