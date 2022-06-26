fb-pixel Skip to main content

MBTA resumes full service on Green, Orange Lines after repairs made beneath Government Center Garage

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated June 26, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Commuters encountered long arrival times as they waited for the Orange Line at Downtown Crossing last week.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The MBTA resumed full service on the Green and Orange lines on Sunday evening, three days after service through downtown was abruptly halted following the discovery of a deteriorating support column beneath the Government Center Garage.

Boston police said Sunday evening that all streets in the area had reopened.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.



