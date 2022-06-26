fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police arrest 16-year-old East Boston boy for OUI after scooter crash

By Deanna Schwartz Globe Correspondent,Updated June 26, 2022, 10 minutes ago
The firearm discovered after the altercation.PHOTO COURTESY BOSTON POLICE

Boston police arrested one teenage boy for operating under the influence, and gun charges are pending against another 16-year-old following a scooter crash in Mattapan early Saturday morning, officials said.

One of the teenagers, an unnamed 16-year-old from East Boston, was allegedly intoxicated and driving a scooter the wrong way on Helen Street onto Bernard Street at about 2:53 a.m. when he collided with a Boston police cruiser, police said in a statement.

The boy was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of delinquency for operating under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement.

The other boy, an unnamed 16-year-old from Jamaica Plain, was a passenger on the scooter and fled the scene on foot, police said. Officers noticed him clutching a fanny pack to his chest and later recovered a “discarded 9mm Beretta APX firearm with an obliterated serial number” along the route where he fled.

He will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court - Dorchester, police said.

