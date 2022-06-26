Police arrest 16-year-old East Boston boy for OUI after scooter crash

Boston police arrested one teenage boy for operating under the influence, and gun charges are pending against another 16-year-old following a scooter crash in Mattapan early Saturday morning, officials said.

One of the teenagers, an unnamed 16-year-old from East Boston, was allegedly intoxicated and driving a scooter the wrong way on Helen Street onto Bernard Street at about 2:53 a.m. when he collided with a Boston police cruiser, police said in a statement.

The boy was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of delinquency for operating under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement.