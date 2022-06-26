Police arrest 16-year-old East Boston boy for OUI after scooter crash

Boston police arrested one teenage boy for operating under the influence, and gun charges are pending against another 16-year-old following a scooter crash in Mattapan early Saturday morning, officials said.
One of the teenagers, an unnamed 16-year-old from East Boston, was allegedly intoxicated and driving a scooter the wrong way on Helen Street onto Bernard Street at about 2:53 a.m. when he collided with a Boston police cruiser, police said in a statement.
The boy was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of delinquency for operating under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The other boy, an unnamed 16-year-old from Jamaica Plain, was a passenger on the scooter and fled the scene on foot, police said. Officers noticed him clutching a fanny pack to his chest and later recovered a “discarded 9mm Beretta APX firearm with an obliterated serial number” along the route where he fled.
He will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court - Dorchester, police said.