School is out and summer is here. But in Boston, many public pools are closed.

But as school lets out for the summer, the free city-run public pool at the center is closed, along with seven others across the city. Meaning many kids like Ashlynn will be waiting a good bit longer for a cool dip in their neighborhood pool.

Ashlynn Williams, 6, said it feels like she’s been waiting forever to swim at the Blackstone Community Center, a few blocks away from her home in the South End.

In all, about half of Boston’s 18 swimming pools will be closed for the entire summer due to a combination of staffing shortages, facility issues, and construction projects, officials said. In the South End and West Roxbury, no public pools will be open.

The city has hired about 30 of the 60 guards needed for full staffing levels this summer, according to Boston’s Centers for Youth & Families, which oversees 16 indoor pools, two outdoor pools, and a beach.

To attract more candidates, the city has circulated a recruitment video in English and Spanish, promoted the positions at various job fairs, and increased the pay for summer guards, with a starting hourly rate of $18.68, among other efforts.

Facing a similar labor crunch, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees the state parks system’s pools and beaches, has increased pay for guards and is offering early signing and retention bonuses that can reach $1,000. The department expects to hire hundreds of guards for the season, a spokesperson said.

The hiring struggles here reflect a “critical lifeguard shortage” across the country, said Wyatt Werneth, a spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association. The shortage has been caused by the pandemic, a dearth of workers on exchange visitor visas, and competition with retailers and restaurants for staff. Because guarding is a demanding job requiring specialized training and strong swimming abilities, pools are losing candidates to jobs that are easier to obtain, Werneth said.

In Boston, officials said they are trying to assign guards to pools across the city to offer aquatics programming, such as swim lessons and fitness classes, in most neighborhoods. This follows the city’s decision in April to close Mattapan’s only open public pool at the Mildred Avenue Community Center, citing staffing shortages. This closure drew criticism from residents, and a Globe review found that just two of the seven public pools open at the time were in neighborhoods where the median household income was below the city average.

The Mildred Avenue pool in Mattapan has since reopened, and the 10 pools slated to be open this summer span the city.

Seven are currently open: the pools located at Curtis Hall Community Center in Jamaica Plain, Flaherty in Roslindale, Mason in Roxbury, Charlestown Community Center, Leahy-Holloran Community Center in Dorchester, Mildred Avenue Community Center in Mattapan, and Quincy Community Center in Chinatown.

Three others are expected to open this summer. The Mirabella Pool in the North End reopened Saturday,and pools at the Condon Community Center in South Boston and the Marshall Community Center in Dorchester are slated to reopen in July.

Draper Pool in West Roxbury closed Fridayfor renovation and will not reopen this summer.

Joan Bailey, sitting at Blackstone Square next to the shuttered pool in the South End, said it’s a shame that the pool will be closed for the summer, but she’s not surprised by the lifeguard shortage given how many “now hiring” signs she’s seen across the city.

“You really can’t cut back on some types of personnel,” she said. “If you need a certain amount of lifeguards, you have to get that amount. At the first bad incident, people will say, ‘Why did this happen? How did you let this happen?’”

But the pool closures might come with their own risks. In May 2021 alone, there were 18 drownings in Massachusetts, which experts attributed in part to a shortage of lifeguards and swimming lessons across the state.

In April, several city councilors called for a hearing to discuss ways to provide free and low-cost swimming lessons and ensure that pools are properly staffed. The hearing has not yet taken place.

“We are a city surrounded by water, and it is vital for our young people to have basic water safety awareness and that they know how to swim,” said City Council President Ed Flynn. “Unfortunately, past tragedies have reminded us that many residents and young people, particularly those from communities of color and low-income families, have little access to swimming lessons.”

But for now, residents of the South End, as well as West Roxbury, will have to make do without a public pool.

Makeda Payton, Ashlynn’s mother, said she was disappointed to see the pool closed, as it’s the only one within walking distance. Especially after the reduced hours and a registration system some pools implemented during the pandemic, she and her daughter were hoping for a return to normal.

“This is going to put a big damper on things for parents and children this summer,” she said.

Kate Selig can be reached at kate.selig@globe.com.