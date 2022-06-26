State report calls for new women’s prison as prison construction ban advances on Beacon Hill

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration, which commissioned the report, has not made a final decision on the fate of MCI-Framingham, a spokeswoman said. The administration has hired an architectural firm to develop a plan to renovate one of three possible Department of Correction sites for a “reimagined” women’s prison in line with the report’s recommendations.

The report by the Boston-based consulting firm The Ripples Group found “almost universal consensus that MCI-Framingham as a facility has surpassed the end of its life and requires major campus reconfiguration to serve its rehabilitative mission.” To replace it, the state should build a $40 million, 150-bed medium security women’s prison, the report said.

As Massachusetts lawmakers press for a moratorium on prison and jail construction, a new report has concluded that the state’s only women’s prison needs to be replaced, echoing longtime calls for a new facility.

That directly clashes with a progressive push on Beacon Hill for a five-year moratorium on prison and jail construction, which passed the House in May and the Senate in June. The measure would need to be approved again by both chambers before it goes to Baker’s desk.

Proponents of the moratorium on new prisons slammed the report’s findings, saying that a new women’s penitentiary undercuts efforts to reduce incarceration in favor of treatment and rehabilitation.

“The Ripples report suggests that now is the time ‘to transform’ women’s incarceration in the Commonwealth,” said Senator Joanne Comerford, a Northampton Democrat who sponsored the moratorium amendment in the Senate. “True transformation will be found by replacing handcuffs with healing and by returning women to communities with adequate services and equitable opportunity.”

Representative Chynah Tyler, a Boston Democrat who sponsored the amendment in the House, said she is “very hopeful the moratorium will become law.” Rather than build a new prison, the state should expand its use of clemency, parole, and early release to reduce, and eventually eliminate, the inmate population at MCI-Framingham, she and criminal justice advocates said.

“The Ripples Report is a permission slip to the Department of Correction to build a new women’s prison,” said Mallory Hanora, executive director of Families for Justice and Healing, an advocacy group that has led the charge for the moratorium. “And it abjectly fails to consider what else is possible.”

At its peak in 2007, MCI-Framingham held 844 women. The population fell to 162 this month, well below the facility’s current capacity of 701, according to department statistics. Overall, the state’s incarceration rate hit a 35-year low this year and is the lowest in the country.

But the layout of the 145-year-old prison, the oldest women’s prison still in operation in the United States, requires a nearly one-to-one staff-to-inmate ratio, and guards told The Ripples Group they are still understaffed. The aging facility and its staff requirements pushed the annual per-inmate cost to $162,000 in 2020 and another 50 percent higher last year, according to the report.

The prison’s disrepair also hinders efforts to introduce rehabilitation programs, the report found. The report emphasized that a new facility should focus on rehabilitation programs and called for the creation of three minimum security pre-release centers where released inmates would prepare to reenter society.

Terrence L. Reidy, secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, and Carol A. Mici, the commissioner of the Department of Correction, heralded the report as an endorsement of efforts to improve women’s opportunities for rehabilitation. The department “welcomes a robust and continuous dialogue” with other agencies as the project moves to the “next phase,” the pair wrote in a letter to the commissioner of the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance.

In a June 3 letter to legislative leaders, Mici and Reidy rebuked the moratorium proposal, saying it would hamstring their “ability to maximize operational efficiencies, address environmental hazards in aged facilities, and meet the evolving demands of the inmate population.”

James Byrne, a University of Massachusetts Lowell criminologist who reviewed the report, said the report was “excellent” but questioned why it did not envision a larger role for the state’s mental health agencies, whether correction staff have adequate training to implement a rehabilitation model, and how much oversight the pre-release facilities would have.

Suffolk University criminologist Susan Sered, who was interviewed for the report, praised its extensive research, lofty goals, and focus on helping women deal with issues of trauma, mental health, and self-esteem.

“Those are really important things to think about and not just think about punishment and lock ‘em up and throw away the key,” she said.

Yet Sered said the report still recommends building a prison, describing the goals of rehabilitation and incarceration as fundamentally irreconcilable. The report, she said, fails to address “how building self-esteem and a culture of dignity can happen in situations of coercion.”

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com