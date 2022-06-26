Three teens killed, one seriously injured, in Brimfield crash

Three male teenagers were killed, and a fourth was seriously injured, in a single car rollover crash in Brimfield Sunday morning, State Police said.

The teens were in a 2006 Nissan Sentra in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road when the car went off the roadway and rolled over at 12:50 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

A 19-year-old Holland man, believed to have been the driver; an 18-year-old West Brookfield man, and a 17-year-old Oxford boy, died in the crash, the statement said.