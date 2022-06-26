Three teens killed, one seriously injured, in Brimfield crash

Three male teenagers were killed, and a fourth was seriously injured, in a single car rollover crash in Brimfield Sunday morning, State Police said.
The teens were in a 2006 Nissan Sentra in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road when the car went off the roadway and rolled over at 12:50 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
A 19-year-old Holland man, believed to have been the driver; an 18-year-old West Brookfield man, and a 17-year-old Oxford boy, died in the crash, the statement said.
A 17-year-old Brookfield boy left the scene before the arrival of State troopers. Investigators determined he went to Harrington Hospital on his own for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said.
The 18 and 19-year old were not immediately identified.
The 17-year-old victim will not be identified because he is a juvenile. The identity of the injured 17-year-old boy will also not be released, Stat Police said.
The crash is under investigation.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
