Video: Vermont man attempted to use excavator as weapon against State Police

Wayne Tallman, 52, and his wife, Amy Tallman, 48, both allegedly attempted to hinder the arrest at their Hardwick, Vt., home on June 14, before Wayne Tallman climbed into an excavator and “menaced and attempted to assault the troopers” with the machine’s bucket, State Police said in statements.

A Vermont man attempted to use a large earth-moving machine as a weapon against state troopers who were arresting his son this month in connection with an aggravated assault and burglary, according to video and statements posted online by Vermont State Police.

The now-viral dashboard camera video, with more than 450,000 views on Facebook, shows state troopers struggling with two people and forcing them onto the ground alongside a State Police SUV as the excavator looms on the other side of the SUV.

The bucket of the excavator rises over the SUV and hovers for a few moments, then lunges toward the troopers, one of whom raises his gun toward the excavator’s cab while the other trooper keeps the pair pinned to the ground. The video is mostly silent, and it is not possible to hear what the troopers or the family said during the confrontation.

The incident began when two troopers arrived at 178 Scott Rd. in Hardwick regarding an investigation into an aggravated assault and burglary, State Police said. As the suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody, both of his parents began to impede the troopers, officials said.

Both officers “were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries” according to the Facebook post.

Wayne Tallman was charged with aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding, and reckless endangerment, State Police said. Amy Tallman was issued a citation for impeding an officer.





Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.