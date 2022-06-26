Vermont unveils marker to highlight state’s 1st Pride parade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is commemorating Sunday the state’s first lesbian and gay pride parade, which was held in Burlington in 1983.

The event in Burlington’s City Hall Park comes as parades celebrating LGBTQ pride are being held in some of America’s biggest cities.

On Sunday the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation is unveiling the 300th roadside historic site marker in Burlington’s City Hall Park to commemorate the June 25, 1983, parade in which more than 300 people participated. The Burlington Pride Parade Marker will be the third in Vermont that commemorates LGBTQ+ history.