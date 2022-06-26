Virginia antiabortion pregnancy center vandalized, police say

Police photos show the entrance and exterior walls of the center marked with graffiti, including one message that read, "IF ABORTION AINT SAFE YOU AINT SAFE!"

At 10:40 a.m. Saturday, police responding to a call at 3701 Old Forest Rd. found that the building had been spray-painted with graffiti and that multiple windows had been smashed. Security camera footage showed four masked individuals vandalizing the center, according to police.

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred early Saturday morning at the antiabortion Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, Va.

The antiabortion center in Lynchburg - located about 190 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. - offers ultrasounds and pregnancy tests, but "never advises, provides, or refers for abortion," according to its website.

Crisis pregnancy centers, which abortion rights advocates call "fake clinics," can look like health-care centers but don't provide abortions or a full range of reproductive health care. Their agenda is "to scare, shame, or pressure you out of getting an abortion," according to Planned Parenthood.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, condemned the vandalism at the Lynchburg pregnancy center in a tweet Saturday night: "There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground. Virginia State Police stands ready to support local law enforcement as they investigate."

An investigation is ongoing, according to Lynchburg police.

The Rev. Dean Nelson, vice president of government relations at Human Coalition, an antiabortion organization, said in a tweet: “This type of destruction does nothing to scare the #prolife movement. It only strengthens our resolve to love & serve.”