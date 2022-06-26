A women’s clinic run by two generations of women braces for the post-Roe era

The security guard at the Scotsdale Women's Center in Michigan's biggest city stopped the delivery before it could even reach the building's outer vestibule.

Abortion clinics like this one have long been a target for protests and violence, so Jackson and others are extra vigilant about who comes inside and even what packages are accepted. Protesters rarely show up armed, but they do harass employees and patients.

“It’s like the devil comes in,” Jackson said of the protesters, who scream that the women are killers murdering babies. “When those ladies keep walking and don’t pay them no attention, that’s when they get real cruel.”

After the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the fundamental right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, abortion clinics like this one in states where the procedure remains legal are even more on edge.

Michigan is one of several states that have unenforced pre-Roe abortion bans that will now likely become a target in determining if access remains legal. A Michigan lower court judge in May froze a 1931 law not in effect that criminalizes abortion, but antiabortion groups are fighting to have the injunction tossed.

A ban would pose an existential threat to clinics like Scotsdale, where patients have come for half a century to get reproductive health care in a safe and welcoming environment. The clinic has been run since the late ‘90s by two generations of reproductive health-care providers. Sam, Scotsdale’s executive director, bought the facility with her mother, Kathy, who worked in clinical care since the ‘70s. The Washington Post is not identifying the last names of both women due to safety concerns.

For the mother and daughter, the post-Roe landscape is also worrying at a personal level. Kathy said she’s mostly blocked out the memories of when she felt the most scared to work as an abortion provider. Now, her fears are for her daughter.

“She’s done an amazing job and she’s very careful,” Kathy said. “But I worry about her, as a mother.”

Sam is resolute in the face of threats and ongoing pressure campaigns by those who want to see her close her doors for good for the simple fact that she knows her patients need the services she provides and often, they have no where else to turn for support or kindness.

Sam grew up steeped in the business of reproductive health care, collating papers as a 9-year-old in the clinic run by her mother, Kathy, shortly after Roe v. Wade became the law of the land. The two bought Scotsdale when the previous owner retired. Sam would go on to steer the clinic through a volatile era when threats to clinics and staff were at their height and social and political victories by antiabortion groups put a squeeze on the business.

Since 1977, there have been 11 murders, nearly 500 assaults, 42 bombings, 196 arsons, and thousands of criminal incidents directed at patients, providers, and volunteers, according to the National Abortion Federation. The organization says several worrying trends have emerged in recent years: Assaults are up from 15 in 2018 to 123 in 2021; incidents involving hoax devices or suspicious packages are on the rise, climbing from four in 2018 to 71 last year; bomb threats, stalking and invasions have also increased.

Multiple women who still work at Scotsdale said they have been followed home or sent harassing mail at their personal address. Some clinics, including those owned by Sam’s friends, have been targeted by self-described “rescue” groups that storm clinics and barricade themselves inside as they seek to physically bar the doors so procedures can’t continue.

At 78, Sam’s mother, Kathy, has already lived once through the era of largely illegal abortions. When she needed to terminate a pregnancy as a young woman, she had to go to New York, one of four states where it was legal before Roe after being referred by the Clergy Consultation Service on Abortion — a group of religious leaders who helped women find licensed doctors in New York for safe abortions.

When the CCSA clinic in Detroit she worked at began providing local abortions in 1973, the staff could hardly keep pace with the influx of patients, most of whom were college students.

“When we opened it was absolutely nuts. People would park in the parking lot overnight to get in, and wait for hours and hours,” she said. “It was difficult to keep up with it, but we had wonderful doctors, and very compassionate staff.”

While picketers were a regular presence, antiabortion protesters with aggressive tactics didn’t emerge at her clinic until Pope John Paul II visited Detroit in 1987. Anticipating a blockade, Kathy said she hired an Israeli security consultant to help them fortify the clinic.

The early 1990s were the most dangerous — the decade that saw the highest concentration of arson and clinic bombings and murders of abortion providers, according to data from the National Abortion Federation.

“We treated it almost like a war: We made sure mail chutes were closed, the roof was secure, the doors were closed,” she said. “People had to give their name and have an appointment to come in.”

Sam’s children had to learn to be vigilant when retrieving the mail and wary of anyone who purported to be picking them up from school on their parents’ behalf. Sam is even vigilant about her landscaping; she’s can recite safety protocols the way some people recite baseball stats.

Looking at the dirt border between the clinic’s exterior and the grass, she longs to plant handsome shrubbery, or maybe a flowering bush.

”But then you gotta worry about bombs,” she said.

She learned that from a friend who worked at the Birmingham, Ala., abortion clinic that was targeted in 1998 by Eric Rudolph, the Olympic Village Bomber. The dynamite and nail bomb hidden in shrubbery killed a local police officer moonlighting as clinic security and maimed a nurse.

Most of protesters that come to Scotsdale are more distracting than dangerous; Sam's biggest frustration with them is what she says is a hypocrisy that undermines their goal of fewer abortions.

“The people who don’t want abortion to be legal also don’t want sex ed in schools. To me it’s an endless, horrible cycle,” she said.