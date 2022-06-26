Alex Verdugo has a clear vision of what he wants to do when he steps up to the plate

He had always hit with an open stance, but figured by closing it slightly he would cut down all the excessive movement, getting him quicker to a spot where he could do damage. There was only one issue. When he closed his stance slightly, it cut off his vision of the pitcher. Instead of seeing the pitcher with both eyes, he only saw the pitcher with his left eye. Verdugo cut off his vision of the ball, too. But when he opened up more, going back to his usual stance, it was much different.

CLEVELAND — Alex Verdugo wanted to make sure he would be on time with his swing. So heading into the season he figured he would make a slight adjustment.

" I don’t cut off my eyes,” Verdugo said recently. “Before I was already closed and when I went to make my move I just had my [peripheral vision]. For me, it was just open up, stay relaxed, and it worked.”

Verdugo dominated at the plate in his team’s three-game sweep against the Guardians. He went 2 for 5 in the series opener Friday. He hit everything hard, prompting manager Alex Cora to call it Verdugo’s best offensive showing of the season.

“He was patient, he worked the count, he hit the ball the other way,” Cora said. “As far as the quality of the at-bats, tonight was his best night of the season.”

On Saturday, Verdugo continued his offensive display, belting a three-run homer off starter Shane Bieber in the sixth inning to help propel the team to a win.

Verdugo is riding a seven-game hit streak following his 2-for-3, three-walk effort in Sunday’s 8-3 victory, and is hitting .256/.305/.376.

Clearly, he’s seeing the baseball.

“Back in the day, it didn’t matter [that I was open], I would find a way,” Verdugo said. “And you know, I’m just going back to that. I just want to keep both my eyes on the ball.”

Unvaccinated and unavailable

Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran, who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, will go on the restricted list for the upcoming series against the Blue Jays because of Canada’s vaccine mandate. Houck will throw live batting practice against Duran at Fenway while the team is away. Duran and Houck are the only two that won’t make the trip … Righthander Aaron Civale, Cleveland’s starter Sunday, played at Northeastern University from 2014-16. The East Windsor, Conn., native was a third-round draft choice in 2016 by Cleveland … Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture) is slated to start Thursday for Double A Portland against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Sale is scheduled to pitch three innings … Connor Seabold will likely start in the Monday’s series opener against the Blue Jays. If that’s the case, the pitching matchups for the series will be Seabold vs. Kevin Gausman, Michael Wacha vs. Ross Stripling, and Nick Pivetta vs. Alek Manoah.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.