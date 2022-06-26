Celtics add some new names and some familiar faces to summer league roster

The Celtics are expected to add forwards Jordan Bone, Trevion Williams, and Mfiondu Kabengele to their Las Vegas summer league roster, assistant general manager Austin Ainge said in a text message Sunday. Also, Ainge said, 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar will now miss summer league in order to focus on his Israeli national team commitments.

Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for Purdue this past season. Kabengele, who was selected with the 27th pick of the 2019 draft, played a total of 51 games over two seasons with the Clippers and Cavaliers. This year he averaged 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers.