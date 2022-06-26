Celtics add some new names and some familiar faces to summer league roster

The Celtics are expected to add forwards Jordan Bone, Trevion Williams, and Mfiondu Kabengele to their Las Vegas summer league roster, assistant general manager Austin Ainge said in a text message Sunday. Also, Ainge said, 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar will now miss summer league in order to focus on his Israeli national team commitments.
Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for Purdue this past season. Kabengele, who was selected with the 27th pick of the 2019 draft, played a total of 51 games over two seasons with the Clippers and Cavaliers. This year he averaged 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Bone, who played with Celtics forward Grant Williams at Tennessee, had brief stints with the Magic and Pistons, and this past season played for Basket Zaragoza of the Spanish League.
Last week, Ainge said that current Celtics Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan, and two-way contract players Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan would all be on the summer roster, along with 2021 second-round pick Juhann Begarin. The Celtics open summer league play on July 9 against the Heat.
