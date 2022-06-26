Game 73: Red Sox at Guardians lineups and notes

Veteran lefthander Rich Hill has the ball to make his 12th appearance (but just his fourth start) against the Guardians. The southpaw has had a middling season on the mound with a 4.35 ERA, but has struggled to pitch deep into games, only finishing six innings twice.

The Red Sox are staying hot, and they can wrap up a second consecutive sweep and extend their winning streak to seven games — tied for a season-best — in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Civalle, another in Cleveland’s crop of homegrown starters, is on the hill looking to shake a rough start to the season. The righthander has a 7.25 ERA in eight starts, allowing multiple earned runs in seven of them and at least six runs on three occasions.

Lineups

RED SOX (41-31): Duran CF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Cordero 1B, Vázquez C, Bradley RF

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (3-4, 4.35 ERA)

GUARDIANS (36-31): Miller 1B, Rosario SS, Ramirez 3B, Reyes DH, Gonzalez RF, Gimenez 2B, Clement LF, Maile C, Straw CF

Pitching: RHP Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.25 ERA)

Time: 1:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Civale: Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-2

Guardians vs. Hill: Hedges 4-19, Ramírez 4-8, Reyes 4-12, Rosario 3-8, Straw 0-1

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are in a stretch during which 36 of their 42 games, from mid-June to early August, are against teams who entered Sunday with a winning record.

Notes: The Red Sox clinched their seventh consecutive series win on Saturday, denying Cleveland a chance to do the same ... Civalle will make his first career appearance against Boston ... After the occasional power outage early in the season, the Sox have hit 18 homers in their last 14 games ... Alex Verdugo is batting .375 (8 for 23) during his six-game hitting streak, and is 3 for 8 with two doubles, a homer, and four RBIs in the series ... Rafael Devers must love hitting in Progressive Field. In his last seven games in Cleveland, he is batting .483 (15 for 31) with eight extra-base hits and seven RBIs ... Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had a 13-game hitting come to an end on Saturday. He was 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.