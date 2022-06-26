Keira D’Amato pulls away to win BAA 10K; Susannah Scaroni sets wheelchair world record

The BAA 10K returned for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. Runners made their way through Back Bay on a 6.2-mile course beginning and ending on Charles Street adjacent to Boston Common.

“I feel a little sticky right now but I thought ‘Well maybe that’s a good thing, maybe we haven’t been doing that and we should start doing that,’” said D’Amato, 38. “Maybe this is the little juice I need.”

Keira D’Amato thought she was pouring water over her head on Mile 4, but the accidental Gatorade shower might have been just what she needed to win the Boston Athletic Association’s 10K.

D’Amato finished in 31:17, while Emily Sisson (32:03) and Edna Kiplagat (32:09) rounded out the women’s podium.

Earlier this month, D’Amato set a personal best with her third place, 31:03 finish at the New York Mini. The American record holder in the marathon, she was just shy of the American 10K record (30:52 by Shalane Flanagan) in New York and came to Boston with hopes to break through.

“I thought if I really went for it maybe I’d have a shot,” D’Amato said. “I fell a little short of that but I just wanted to be aggressive. I find sometimes when the going gets tough I let off the pedal so my goal today was just to keep the pedal to the metal and I think I did that.”

For the better part of the race, D’Amato battled it out with Kenyan Sharon Lokedi. The pair broke away from the pack after hitting Mile 1 at the 5:05 mark.

D’Amato slipped ahead of Lokedi after a downhill stretch on the third mile.

“I don’t think I’ve ever won a duel like that,” D’Amato said. “She’s a fierce runner.”

Lokedi fell in the hot, humid conditions about 200 meters from the finish line and was taken away by medical personnel. She did not finish the race.

The men’s and women’s fields were dominated by Americans as Leonard Korir led the men, finishing in28 minutes even. Korir broke his personal best by nine seconds.

“I thought to myself, just be patient, these guys are going to feel it because I know they didn’t have a lot of experience with the heat and humidity,” Korir said. “They didn’t know the course well, so if you go fast you will pay later on.”

Korir, born in Kenya, represents the United States and joined the US Army in 2015, which is why he broke the BAA tape in an Army singlet. His season is off to a hot start with first place finishes at the US Half Marathon Championships, the US 25K Championships, and Bolder Boulder 10K. This was his second time at the BAA 10K.

“I just wanted to win. When I saw people starting to fall back I thought to myself ‘I have to win this race,’” Korir said. “I took the opportunity and I was able to win.”

Kennedy Kimutai (28:07) and Philemon Kiplimo (28:09) finished second and third for the men.

Susannah Scaroni broke the wheelchair world record by more than a minute, with a 21:56 finish. It was a true comeback story for the 31-year-old.

After winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Scaroni was rear-ended by a vehicle while training back home in Illinois. She fractured three spinal vertebrae and just started training again in January.

“I feel like I’m getting the chance to show where I was last fall and with the bigger perspective that I have now of just being able to be alive and to do this sport,” Scaroni said. “It has just really come together with those two perspectives in mind.”

The official number of runners to start the race was 5,159. The 10K was the second race of the BAA’s Distance Medley. The BAA half marathon is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com.