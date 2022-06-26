Mississippi rallies in Game 2 to defeat Oklahoma for first College World Series title

Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday in Omaha, Neb. The Rebels (50-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference, and the trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for a second straight year. Mississippi State won last year. Ole Miss benefited from a runner-interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma (45-24) in the sixth inning. The Rebels also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton , who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts. Horton allowed four hits and walked none during a sterling 107-pitch performance. Brandon Johnson struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning, with catcher Hayden Dunhurst running to the mound to embrace and then tackle Johnson after Sebastian Orduno swung and missed on the final pitch. The Rebels, the last team to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, went into the eighth inning down 2-1. Trevin Michael relieved Horton with one out, and Jacob Gonzalez singled through the right side to drive in the tying run. Michael (4-2) melted down after that, uncorking wild pitches that brought in Justin Bench for the go-ahead run and another to bring in Gonzalez. Hunter Elliott scattered three hits while allowing two runs in 6⅓ innings. Mason Nichols and John Gaddis (4-2) got the game to Johnson in the ninth.

Starting righthanded pitcher Brayan Bello (5-2) threw a season-high 101 pitches over 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while ringing up seven strikeouts, to lead the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (37-35) to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Charlotte Knights (26-46) at Polar Park in Worcester. Ronaldo Hernández, hitting sixth in the lineup as the designated hitter, when 2 for 2 with a double and one run scored on Pedro Castellanos’s RBI double in the fifth that pulled the WooSox within 2-1. Grant Williams tackled on two more runs in the frame on a single to left that made it 3-2. Kaleb Ort entered in the ninth and picked up his 11th save of the season . . . The Richmond Flying Squirrels (40-29) erased a 2-1 deficit on Sean Roby’s go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning of a 7-2 victory over the visiting Portland Sea Dogs (30-39). Nick Sogard and Hudson Potts homered in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. Richmond answered with two runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to secure the victory.

Basketball

Celtics add to summer league roster

The Celtics are expected to add forwards Jordan Bone, Trevion Williams, and Mfiondu Kabengele to their Las Vegas summer league roster, assistant general manager Austin Ainge said in a text message Sunday. Also, Ainge said, 2020 second-round pick Yam Madar will now miss summer league in order to focus on his Israeli national team commitments. Point guard JD Davison, the Celtics’ only pick (No. 53 overall) of last Thursday’s NBA draft, is also expected to play. Williams, a 6-foot-106-10 forward, averaged 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for Purdue this past season. Kabengele, who was selected with the 27th pick of the 2019 draft, played a total of 51 games over two seasons with the Clippers and Cavaliers. This year he averaged 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Bone, who played with Celtics forward Grant Williams at Tennessee, had brief stints with the Magic and Pistons, and this past season played for Basket Zaragoza of the Spanish League. Last week, Ainge said current Celtics Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan, and two-way contract players Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan would all be on the summer roster, along with 2021 second-round pick Juhann Begarin. The Celtics open summer league play on July 9 against the Heat.

Connecticut Sun shut down Atlanta Dream

Courtney Williams scored 17 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 and Connecticut held Atlanta to one field goal in the final seven minutes, defeating the host Dream, 72-61. Thomas also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Sun (13-6), who outscored the Dream, 20-5, in the second quarter to control a 39-22 halftime lead. Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner added 12 points. Aari McDonald had 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 12 for Atlanta (8-10).

Track and field

Lyles prevails in men’s 200 at US championships

Noah Lyles pulled in front of teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton at the finish to win the 200 meters at the US track and field championships in Eugene, Ore. “I do what it takes to win,” proclaimed Lyles, who cheekily pointed to Knighton as he hit the tape in 19.67 seconds. Lyles won the 200 at the 2019 world championships in Doha and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. He’ll be challenged again by Knighton, 18, in the worlds next month in Eugene . . . Daniel Roberts won the 110 hurdles in 13:03. Two-time Olympian Devon Allen, the fan favorite who ran track and played football at Oregon, finished third to make the team for worlds. Allen is trying to balance track life and football after recently signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver. At worlds, the 110 hurdles are set for July 17. Eagles players are slated to report for training camp nine days later . . . Bryce Hoppel made his second straight US team for worlds in the 800, finishing in 1:44.60. He was followed by Jonah Kowech, who achieved the standard with his finish, and Brandon Miller, who threw himself over the line to secure third. Rai Benjamin won the 400 hurdles in 1:44.60, best in the world this season. Benjamin was coming off a bout with COVID-19 that drained his energy. Chase Ealey won the shot put with a meet-record throw of 67 feet, 3½ inches. Grant Fisher won the 5,000 in a meet-record 13:03.86. . . . On the women’s side, Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu was challenged the last 100 meters by Ajee Wilson, but pushed to finish first in the 800 in 1:57.16 . . . Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the US team for the worlds. Her time in the semifinal, 22.47 seconds, put her out of contention. She did not comment to reporters afterward. Abby Steiner of Kentucky, who set a college record in the 200 at this year’s NCAA championships, won the event in 21.77, the leading time in the world this season and a personal best. Richardson grabbed attention at last year’s Olympic trails with a statement-making win in the 100. But she was suspended because of a positive test for marijuana, which kept her off the team sent to the Tokyo Games. Emma Coburn won her 10th national title in the steeplechase, finishing in a season-best 9:10.63.

